Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has returned to his country after a European tour that took him to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. There were three days in which the leaders renewed their promises of support and arms to the president. Facing the counteroffensive that the Ukrainian Army is preparing against the Russian forces, could the results of Zelensky’s tour of Europe change the course of the war? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

On his way through Europe, Zelenski fulfilled the objective of securing new and important promises of arms from the leaders he visited. We analyze the results of the Ukrainian president’s tour of Europe and his impact on the war against Russia with the help of our guests:

– Juan Manuel Portilla, doctor in international law and professor at the Acatlán Faculty of Higher Studies of the National University of Mexico.

– Marcela Chapa Garza, director of the School of International Relations of the Anahuac Querétaro University.