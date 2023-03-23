Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine began last year. Beijing plays a fundamental role in the international situation, now framed by the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow in an attempt to stifle Russian President Vladimir Putin. What were the key points of this meeting and how will it affect relations between the two countries? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Xi Jinping’s visit to the Kremlin has several key points: first, to talk about the war that Russia is waging in eastern Ukraine; it also seeks to strengthen the joint position of China and Russia vis-à-vis the Western powers, that is, the United States and the European Union; both countries also intend to improve the already lucrative commercial exchange, hence the agreement for the construction of a new gas pipeline.

In the current context, China has avoided condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has defended the territorial sovereignty of both countries, but the world is still wondering whether or not Beijing is sympathetic to Russia’s claims. However, China proposed a 12-point peace plan. Russia for its part said it would review the proposal, but there was little or no enthusiasm in the international community.

Russia needs China to be able to circumvent the sanctions imposed at all levels by the West. On the other hand, China buys Russian oil and gas at very good prices and that allows it to keep its gigantic economy going amid high prices and shortages. While Russia buys all kinds of home appliances, cars and tech gadgets made in the Asian giant, a gold mine for Beijing, China cannot ignore the vast markets of the United States and Europe.

What is paradoxical in this relationship is that both China and Russia seek, in their own way and style, to have an international role and, above all, leadership; which leads them to collide in common scenarios such as areas of influence. For example, in Central Asia, where China has a strong presence, even surpassing Russia in some countries, or as in Africa and Latin America, where both seek a good position.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze the meeting between China and Russia at the hands of our guests:

– Raquel Isa-Mara, PhD in Asia and China studies, director of the Chinese Policy Observatory and professor and researcher of international business at the Autonomous University of Puebla.

– Andrés Serbin, PhD in Political Science, international analyst and president of the regional think tank CRIES. He is the author of texts such as ‘Eurasia and Latin America in a multipolar world’.