Thousands of people migrate to Chile every day looking for a future, however, in recent days the outbreaks of xenophobia show that there is a sector of the population that even violently rejects the presence of migrants. Among other things, they are accused of taking jobs and opportunities away from the locals. Iquique, the largest city in the north, was the scene of hatred against Venezuelan migrants, images that provoked global condemnation and reopened the debate on xenophobia in the region.

Is xenophobia on the rise in Latin America? This question arises from the images of the attacks in the Chilean city of Iquique and the treatment given to migrants in various countries throughout their journey to the United States.

According to the Global Migration Data Analysis Center (GMDAC) of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), migration includes very high figures in the region: among the five countries that emit the most emigrants to other territories They include Venezuela, which already has more than five million emigrants; Colombia, which exceeds three million; in third place is Brazil with almost two million emigrants; Peru exceeding one and a half million and Ecuador with more than one million emigrants.

In Central America, El Salvador has the highest number of migrants. More than a million and a half people have left this country; Guatemala follows with more than a million; Honduras with about 985,000; Nicaragua with about 718,000; in fifth position is Costa Rica with more than 150,000 and Panama closes with 139,500.

Haitian migrants cross the Colombian Darien jungle, near Acandi, Chocó department, on their way to Panama on September 26, 2021 Raul ARBOLEDA AFP

Latin American societies and the political class are divided over the rights and guarantees of migrants, who continue to be accused of being the cause of insecurity and lack of employment. What is the impact of xenophobia in the region? Has migration been mishandled among Latin American nations? How has the role of the States been in the face of this problem? How should the region respond to migratory crises such as that of Haiti, Central America and Venezuela?

The migratory drama in Latin America and the growing xenophobia is the theme in this edition of El Debate and we analyze it together with our guests:

– Vanessa González, president of the National Coordination of Immigrants Chile.

– Luis Eduardo Thayer, director of the Observatory for Migration Policies of the Cardenal Raúl Silva Henríquez Catholic University.

– And in the study of France 24 Lucía Ramírez Bolívar, coordinator of research on migration at the Center for Studies on Law, Justice and Society.