The war in Ukraine triggered an international energy crisis that forced many countries, especially in Europe, to lower their expectations regarding the transition from polluting to clean energy sources, although the urgency to address climate change remains. . Given the crisis derived from the war in Ukraine and the climate need, how to guarantee energy without delaying the energy transition? We analyze it in this special edition of El Debate.

2022 was a year of economic and political ups and downs that have harmed the energy transition. Evidence that the transition strategy is vulnerable and that the agreed agreements were hardly fulfilled.

In this special of El Debate we analyze the energy crisis that unleashed the war in Ukraine and how it affected the ambitious and necessary process of energy transition. We address the issue with our guests:

– Gustau Mañez, deputy director of the United Nations Environment Program in its office for Latin America and the Caribbean.

– Jorge Piñon, senior researcher at the Energy Institute.

– Luis Ferney Moreno, research professor at the Department of Mining and Energy Law at the Externado de Colombia University.