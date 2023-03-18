We analyze the role of women in Saudi Arabia with Alejandra González Guerrera, specialist in gender issues. A country in which women do not have full access to basic freedoms although there are concessions. How fundamental are diaspora and international pressures in determining their role within society. Also, how geopolitical alliances affect your situation and the obvious differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Interview.
#Debate #Women #Saudi #Arabia #revolution #happened
Survey shock for Habeck and Baerbock: AfD in front of the Greens
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 03/19/2023 10:47 amFrom: Franziska BlackSplitIn a new survey, Alice Weidel's AfD is now ahead of Robert Habeck's Greens....
Leave a Reply