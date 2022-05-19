The murder of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a correspondent for the Qatari international news channel Al Jazeera, has generated all kinds of reactions at the international level. Different NGOs, media outlets, including the same news channel to which Shireen belonged, accuse the Israeli armed forces of being responsible for the journalist’s death. While the Government of Israel claims that she could have been killed by Palestinian gunfire.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian authority, directly blamed Israel for the death of Abu Akleh, a death that has shocked Palestinians and the journalistic community.

For its part, from Israel, the Government led by Neftali Bennet said it was willing to collaborate in an investigation that would reveal the details of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

This fact has raised many questions about Israel’s role in the region. Some criticize the total impunity and cruelty that exists before the aggressions of the armed forces of Israel. It also leaves on the debate table the role of journalists in conflict zones and how protected they are in the exercise of their work.

Shireen’s death also raises questions about the situation of women journalists in conflict zones. Well, in a certain way, the work of the war correspondent is still seen as a men’s task, despite the impeccable work carried out by women in the field.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze all these points related to the murder of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh together with our guests:

– Edith Rodríguez Cachera, Vice President of Reporters Without Borders Spain.

– Lourdes Baeza, journalist, was a correspondent in the Middle East for almost a decade.