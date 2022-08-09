Gustavo Petro is now the new president of Colombia. This marks the beginning of an alternation of power, as he is the first left-wing president in the country, and is a significant factor considering the internal war in which the nation has been immersed between the State and the guerrilla groups, who claim politically leftist ideas. What challenges await President Gustavo Petro? Will the new government achieve a change in Colombia? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Colombia faces a complex situation: it is not going through a good economic moment, it has the debt of the full implementation of the Peace Agreement, it must position itself again at the international level and also face social, educational, innovation, environmental, security and agricultural challenges.

Colombians have many expectations regarding what this leftist government will be. Will Gustavo Petro achieve change in Colombia? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Vanessa Quintero Ríos, political scientist and director of the UNAD Political Science Program.

– Juan David Cárdenas, associate professor and researcher at the Faculty of Communication of the Universidad de la Sabana.