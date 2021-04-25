In the framework of the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro confirmed that he is saying goodbye to power and will leave the position of first secretary of that party, a position that will now be assumed by the current president Miguel Díaz-Canel. Castro indicated that the election of Diaz-Canel is not the result of chance, but because he “has known how to form a team” in the years that he has held the presidency of Cuba. It will be the first time that a person who does not belong to the Castro family has led the political organization that governs the Caribbean island since the triumph of the revolution.

This transition opens the door to many questions: how many changes can Cuba have under this new administration in political, economic and social terms? Especially when recently there have been citizen demonstrations, some important economic reforms and the political, social and economic reality of the nation is not the same as when the Castros assumed power. How much can Cuba change? Is this decision a simple continuity of power or is it possible that there will be changes in the way of managing the island? In this edition of El Debate we analyze this issue together with our guests: María Werlau, executive director of Archivo Cuba; and Sebastián Arcos Cazabón, associate director of the Cuban Research Institute of the University of Florida.

