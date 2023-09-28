Evo Morales wants to run again in a presidential election in Bolivia, this time for the 2025 elections. Although his party, the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), has won every presidential election since 2006, it now faces a division between Morales and the incumbent. president Luis Arce. Why is the MAS going with Morales again despite criticism for the 2019 crisis? Does the opposition have any strong candidates to compete with? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The three-time president of the Andean country fights for power from his own Movement towards Socialism (MAS) party, which is divided between followers of Morales and those of current president Luis Arce, who was Minister of Economy at the beginning of the Morales government and He was their candidate in the 2020 elections, but he gradually distanced himself from the former president.

Why is Evo Morales running for the Presidency once again? Will he have enough electoral strength? Is there any movement that can counterbalance the MAS? We discussed it with our guests:

– Gabriel Villalba Pérez, lawyer, political analyst and author of the books ‘What is people’s diplomacy?’ and ‘Political Communication from the South’.

– José Manuel Ormachea, deputy for the Citizen Community (CC) party.