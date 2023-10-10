Once again Israel and the Hamas group enter war. The Palestinian movement that controls the Gaza Strip forcibly invaded the southern border of Israeli territory by land and air, leaving hundreds dead. The Israeli Army responded with force against Gaza and its bombings have left hundreds of dead. This is the largest spike in violence in recent years. Where is this conflict going? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The tensions escalate in the long-running conflict: Hamas announced that it would begin executing prisoners, one for each unannounced bombardment Israel carries out against civilians in Gaza; while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the war is “just beginning” and that they will turn Gaza into a desert island. With all this, what comes next for this war? Why did Israel’s military intelligence fail to identify this attack in time? What does Hamas intend with this attack? We discuss it with our guests:

– Lorenzo Maggiorelli, professor of international relations at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, doctor in political science and master in international cooperation and development.

– Roni Kaplan, spokesperson for the Israeli defense forces.

– Alexander Montero, political advisor to the Palestinian embassy in Colombia and university professor specialized in the Middle East.