Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, stated in Brussels that she will continue the political struggle of her husband, whom the West knew as Vladimir Putin's biggest opponent in Russia, although inside the country some saw him as a critic who did not represent any electoral risk. What will happen in Russia after Navalny's death in prison? Could his death influence the presidential elections in March, in which Putin is the big favorite? We discussed it in The Debate.

Alexei Navalny, known to the West as Vladimir Putin's greatest opponent, died on February 16 in a prison located north of the Arctic Circle. The Federal Penitentiary Service announced that Navalny lost consciousness after taking a walk and they are still investigating the cause of his death.

US President Joe Biden explicitly said Putin was responsible for Navalny's death. Along the same lines, the European Union pointed out that the ultimate responsibility fell on the Russian president.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the reaction of Western leaders unacceptable and “absolutely angry.”

On the other hand, Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was in Brussels at the beginning of the week before the Foreign Ministers of the European Union and gave a speech in which she pledged to continue her husband's political struggle.

What is known about Navalny's death? Will his passing influence what happens in politics in Russia, especially the presidential elections in March? We analyze it with our guests:

– Tamara Yevtushenko, coordinator of the Russia chair at the Institute of International Relations of the University of La Plata.

– Claudio Ingerflom, master's degree in History from Moscow State University and doctorate from the Sorbonne. Former Director of Research at the CNRS (Centre National de Recherches Scientifiques).