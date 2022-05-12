The Sinn Fein party became for the first time in its history the most voted party in Northern Ireland and could reach a parliamentary majority that would allow it to lead the new government of that country that is part of the United Kingdom. With a republican tendency, Sinn Fein was the political arm of the IRA group and for years waved the flags of the reunification of its territory with the Republic of Ireland. In this edition of The Debate we analyze this historical political change in Northern Ireland.

After the elections, the leader of Sinn Fein, Michelle O’Neill, has called for a debate on the unity of Ireland. However, the priority now is the formation of a government. The party with the most votes appoints the main minister of the autonomous executive, while the party with the second largest number of supports appoints the deputy main minister, both positions with practically the same relevance.

What does Sinn Fein’s victory mean for Northern Ireland politics? Are there the conditions for a reunification referendum? What weight has fallen on Northern Ireland after Brexit thanks to the protocol signed between London and Brussels? What managed to catapult Sinn Fein towards the preference of the voters? What role does its current leader, Michelle O’Neill, have? We analyze these and other points together with our guests:

– Daniel Nina, jurist and doctor in social theory, professor at the University of Puerto Rico.

– Eva Millán, international analyst and correspondent in the United Kingdom and Ireland for the Spanish network Antena 3.