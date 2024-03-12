The conviction of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández for drug trafficking in the United States raises crucial questions about political corruption in Honduras. Will this be the end of what US prosecutors called a “narco-state” in the Central American country? In this edition of El Debate we analyze the future of Honduras after the conviction of Juan Orlando Hernández and the impact that the US ruling could have.

The verdict of the Southern District of New York against the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, has shaken the political foundations of the Central American country. After almost two years of accusations, the US Justice Department has determined that the former president is guilty of the three charges for which he was indicted, including crimes related to drug trafficking and the use of weapons.

Prosecutors maintain that Hernández was “at the center of one of the largest and most violent drug trafficking conspiracies in the world” from 2004, before even becoming president of Honduras, until the end of his second term in 2022.

This verdict not only represents a blow to Hernández and his Administration, but also raises important questions about Honduras' political and judicial system. Will this be the tipping point needed to dismantle what prosecutors have called a “narco-state”? Or will it simply be another conviction in the long list of former Latin American presidents and authoritarian leaders that the United States has prosecuted?

This verdict also makes us reflect on the path that Honduras will take in the coming years. Will a new door open against corrupt politicians? Or will the country remain mired in an endless cycle of corruption and impunity? We discussed all these questions with our guests from Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital:

– Gustavo Irías, director of the Study Center for Democracy (CESPAD).

– Joaquín Mejía Rivera, researcher of the Reflection, Research and Communication Team.