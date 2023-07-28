The world has been dyed pink to welcome the movie ‘Barbie’. A phenomenon that goes beyond nostalgia for a children’s toy and that opens up a political and social debate, and above all a huge commercial market. Greta Gerwig’s film has moved masses and aims to be the highest grossing of the year. However, the message of the feature film has not been without debate: for being too light, too obvious or even too radical.

One of the plot devices in the movie ‘Barbie’ is the lack of perfection of the protagonist; which sends her to the real world to try her luck there. Ken decides to follow her, so the curious go from a utopian world to the problems and scenarios of the real world.

Is Barbieland a utopia or a dystopia? We open the discussion.

– Alma Beltrán y Puga, feminist lawyer, activist and doctor of law and professor at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

– Eréndira Derbez, writer and illustrator specializing in gender studies.

– Alejandra Soriano, content and research editor for the magazine ‘Volcánicas’, cultural manager and feminist journalist.