World Environment Day is commemorated every June 5, so in this edition of El Debate we discuss the whereabouts of plastic waste produced by the most industrialized countries. Although the tendency of governments and private companies seems to be directed towards the protection of the environment, the reality is that environmental damage grows faster than the solutions.

If more drastic measures are not taken, it is expected that by 2060 the consumption of plastic in the world will triple compared to figures for 2022. This was a warning issued by the OECD.

On the one hand, 180 countries are trying to agree on what would be the first legally binding treaty to put an end to plastic pollution. During the last round of negotiations, which took place in Paris, they made progress in writing the first draft of the pact.

But on the other hand, reality shows that only 9% of the plastic that is produced is recycled, according to the OECD. The rest of the waste ends up in landfills, is burned or ends up in the oceans.

What will it take to stop global pollution? How could a real consensus between governments be achieved? What can people do on their own? Can further damage still be prevented? We analyze it together with our guests:

– María Inés Rivadeneira, senior policy officer for WWF Ecuador and policy coordinator for WWF in Latin America and the Caribbean.

– Andrés del Castillo, senior lawyer at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).