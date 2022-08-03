The anger of China and much expectation in the international arena has generated the arrival of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, officially called the Republic of China. This is the first visit in 25 years that a president of the Lower House of the US Congress makes to the Asian country. What consequences at the international level can Pelosi’s presence in Taiwan bring? We analyze it in our program.

Days before Pelosi landed, the People’s Republic of China and its government in Beijing rejected the arrival of the representative and warned about the serious repercussions that this would have in the region and in the relationship between Beijing, Taipei and Washington. Indeed, China announced that its military would begin conducting targeted military operations around the island in response to Pelosi’s visit.

The Republic of China – whose capital is Taipei – is known internationally as Taiwan so as not to confuse it with the People’s Republic of China, governed from Beijing. It has about 23 million inhabitants and is considered by Beijing as a separatist province.

The Taiwanese government considers its territory a sovereign state, but it has not officially proclaimed its independence from mainland China and thus its legal status is unclear. Currently only 15 countries recognize Taiwan as an independent state.

It has its own constitution, it is a consolidated democracy, with political leaders elected at the polls, a capitalist economy fully open to the world, and some 300,000 active troops as part of its armed forces. In 1971 the Republic of China was expelled from the UN, as this international organization gave diplomatic recognition to Beijing, that is, to the People’s Republic of China.

Why does the island in the China Sea generate so much conflict? Is the US defying Beijing’s warnings? What could happen in the wake of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate from the hand of our guests:

– Lina Luna, internationalist sinologist from the Externado de Colombia University.

– José Alejandro Cepeda, professor of International Relations at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.