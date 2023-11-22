The protests in Panama complete a continuous month of rejection of the contract that was renewed to exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America. While discontent increases, the Supreme Court of Justice studies 10 claims of unconstitutionality. Furthermore, there are only six months left until the next general elections in which the president will be elected. With this panorama, what will be the way out of the social outbreak in Panama? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

In July 2022, what until then were the largest social protests broke out in Panama since its return to democracy in 1989. Now, since October 2023, the mobilizations are even more massive.

This time the discontent was triggered by the contract signed between the Government of Laurentino Cortizo and Minera Panamá, the subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals Ltd. The agreement was renewed for 20 more years, although the pact began in 1997; This allows Minera Panamá to exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America, but has generated deep discomfort due to the environmental impact that the project may leave, since it is located in the Mesoamerican biological corridor. which creates a transit route for the species from Panama to Mexico.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Public Security detailed that as of November 17, 1,200 people had been arrested throughout the country, including 152 minors, for crimes of vandalism and damage to property.

The National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP) estimates that the Panamanian economy may lose up to 1.7 billion dollars due to the blockades. Everything comes six months before the next general elections, in which citizens will elect the president, deputies of the Assembly and local authorities.

We address the topic with our guests:

– Diana Laguna, Vice Minister of Environment of Panama.

– Danilo Toro, sociologist, analyst and researcher at the Technological University of Panama.