Wildfires in Maui, Hawaii have killed more than 100 people, devastated the resort town of Lahaina and forced tens of thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate the island. It is the deadliest explosion in the United States in more than a century. The causes of the flames have not yet been determined. The National Weather Service issued warnings for the Hawaiian islands for high winds and dry weather, conditions conducive to wildfires.

Firefighters are still struggling to control the fire. The largest fire is in Lahaina and as of early Wednesday morning, August 16, it was 85% contained. Flames there have consumed 880 acres, according to Maui County.

The fires, which started on the evening of August 8, caused widespread destruction in Lahaina. This city in northwest Maui attracts 2 million tourists a year.

The impact on human lives is unprecedented. Governor Josh Green estimates that every day they search for the missing, they find between 10 and 20 bodies, so the death toll is rising higher and higher. Until Wednesday, August 16, at least 106 deaths were recorded.

The material damages also leave astronomical figures. According to Maui County authorities, the fire destroyed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings, 86% of them residential. Some county residents have questioned whether more could have been done to alert them. Witnesses said they had little warning and described their terror when the fire destroyed Lahaina in such a short time.

Could the catastrophe have been prevented? How will Hawaii recover from this tragedy? We open the debate with our guests.

– Marilyn Jimenez, spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

– Lawrence J. Gumbiner, former US diplomat and senior advisor for Latin America at Westexec Advisors Consultoria.