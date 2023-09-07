Africa held the first climate summit in Kenya and one of its objectives is to be able to go with one voice to COP28, which will be held in Dubai. In the midst of divisions, some leaders are promoting the transition towards renewable energy and oil-producing countries such as Nigeria or Algeria defend that fossil fuels are needed for the development of the economy. Will Africa manage to unify its ambitions to bring the same demands to the next UN climate summit? We analyze it in The Debate.

