As the days go by, the diplomatic tension between Guatemala and Colombia escalates, after the Central American country announced its intention to take legal action against the current Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, who led an anti-corruption commission in Guatemala . According to the Guatemalan government, the trial against the Colombian minister is taking place within the framework of an investigation into the Odebrecht case. We analyze the situation in this edition of El Debate.

Between 2013 and 2017, Minister Velázquez was head of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a United Nations body that brought three former presidents to trial, including General Otto Pérez Molina, and accused more than 1,500 people for corruption, including government officials, judges and businessmen.

The CICIG was a commission created in 2006 and dissolved in 2019. It arose as part of an agreement between the Government of Guatemala and the United Nations. It was an independent entity that was to support the Public Ministry, the National Civil Police and other entities of the Guatemalan State in investigations of crimes committed by illegal security forces and clandestine groups. It sought in essence to strengthen Justice.

During its years of operation, the commission promoted different cases in which some 680 people were implicated, including several government officials and prominent businessmen. He won 310 convictions and dismantled some 60 criminal networks.

However, the Guatemalan prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, indicated that Velásquez must answer for illegal, arbitrary and abusive acts.

Velásquez generates divided opinions in Guatemala as a result of his work on the Commission. Among his most notable actions is having led an investigation that ended with the resignation of President Otto Pérez Molina in 2017. The former president received a 16-year sentence for corruption and then Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales decided to put an end to the Commission .

Faced with these accusations and decisions by the Government of Guatemala, Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded from Davos, Switzerland, where he attends the World Economic Forum, giving full support to his minister, defending the dignity of his country and asking for respect for Velásquez and for itself.

Both countries summoned their respective diplomatic representatives for consultations.

Can this tension between the two countries transcend? Why did Guatemala take years to start an investigation against Velázquez? What are the arguments? What response can the Colombian government give to such a situation?

We address the tension between Guatemala and Colombia at the hands of our guests:

– Stephanie Rodríguez, internationalist and lawyer focused on human rights issues.

– Alejandro Godoy, geopolitical consultant on international affairs and graduate professor of international relations at the Nueva Granada Military University in Bogotá.