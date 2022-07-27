On February 24, Russian tanks and troops invaded Ukrainian territory, specifically in the Donbass region, where there had already been an open conflict since 2014. Moscow’s argument was to carry out a “special military operation” due to the threats posed by the Government in kyiv and its aspirations to join NATO. But some time later, President Vladimir Putin stated that everything was part of a strategy to force a change in the world order. We analyze it in The Debate.

At the moment it seems that the Russian strategy is gaining ground: they have conquered a good part of eastern Ukraine; they have self-proclaimed the independence of two people’s republics; Europe is in check at an energy level due to gas supply; and the world is on the brink of famine thanks to sanctions against Russian fertilizers and other products, which will lead to crop failures. Is President Putin succeeding in bringing the world to its knees?

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke about these declarations of trying to shape a new world order during his tour of the Middle East: “The fundamental values ​​of sovereignty and territorial integrity are truly universal. And I want to be clear, I support an order based standards does not mean that we always have to agree on all issues, but it does mean that we align ourselves around the basic principles that allow us to work together on the most pressing global challenges.

What is this world order about? What role does Russia want to play and what role does Putin want to play? How do you conceive the political burdens of this world order? What is the balance you want to make? Is it a model where democracy and freedoms are the guarantors? What would be the role of China and Latin America in this? How much is this a Kremlin propaganda and strategy speech or a large-scale plan? Is Vladimir Putin really bringing about a new world order? We analyze it from the hand of our guests:

– Lajos Szászdi León-Borja, analyst of international relations and strategic studies of Russian land, naval, air and special forces. He is also an adjunct professor at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.

– Iván Klyszcz, international analyst and researcher at the University of Tartu.