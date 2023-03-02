After a slow and highly anticipated negotiation, the United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, now called the Windsor Framework Agreement. This new agreement has three main points to simplify customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and is considered the beginning of a new chapter in the tense relations after Brexit, although it still needs to be ratified by the British Parliament.

The new agreement between Brussels and London was announced after negotiations between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and seeks to unblock a multi-year dispute in the system of customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The agreement raises three main points. The first is the creation of limitations for the export of goods between the island of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union to avoid the bureaucracy that currently exists in the Irish Sea, which gives a sensation of a border within it. British territory.

The second point is related to VAT payments and additional taxes. Changes made in the UK will apply immediately in Northern Ireland, including prescriptions, which would be valid in both territories.

Thirdly, the agreement establishes the so-called ‘Stormont brake’, which seeks to give the regions more sovereignty over their laws, giving them the possibility of rejecting EU measures for goods, in addition to giving guarantees to the British that the The Court of Justice of the EU will not be the only one in charge of resolving disputes.

What’s next now? What depends on whether the agreement is approved by both parties? Will it need to be endorsed by legislators on both sides of the English Channel for it to be implemented? How is Brexit after this new announcement? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Óscar Guardiola, writer and professor at Birkbeck College University of London.

– Dámaso Morales Ramírez, coordinator of the Center for European Studies of the Faculty of Political Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.