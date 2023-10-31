Israel intensifies bombing while continuing to position its tanks and soldiers on the outskirts of Gaza. A new phase of a war that officially began on October 7, when Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis, according to Tel Aviv figures. Since then, in just over three weeks of attacks against the enclave – from which more than 2 million civilians cannot leave – Israel has killed more than 8,300 Palestinians, including more than 3,000 boys and girls, according to the Ministry of Gaza Health.

What is the strategy, objectives and possible implications of Israel’s ground invasion against the Palestinian enclave? We open the debate with our guests: – Ariel Goldgewicht, executive director of the Youth Leadership Department of the World Zionist Organization and former officer in the Israel Army’s Elite Special Forces Unit. – Susana Khalil, political scientist, researcher, activist and columnist at Al Mayadeen.

