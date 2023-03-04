French President Emmanuel Macron is advancing on his tour of the African continent, a visit of the utmost importance and with a weighty political tinge for carrying the colonial past that continues to generate a feeling of open wound. In this edition of El Debate we analyze France’s new strategy and its interests within this continent.

President Macron began the tour in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, where he participated in the International Summit for the Protection of Tropical Forests.

From there, Macron announced the delivery of 50 million euros to help African countries protect their forests and biodiversity.

The French president visits the continent with the need to make a change in the French strategy towards Africa, including the renewal of the military presence and strategy, such as the announcement of reducing the number of French soldiers, especially in the Sahel.

In the same way, France is looking for new strategies to counterbalance the presence of China and the advance of Russia through militiamen from the Wagner group, who are increasingly penetrating the region.

What is the schedule? What intention does the French president have? How can France counterbalance Chinese investments and Russian mercenaries? What kind of relationship do both parties want? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Viviane Ogou Corbi, president of the magazine Puerta de África.

– Dagouh Komenan, historian and specialist in International Relations.