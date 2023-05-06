Hundreds of undocumented migrants who decided to leave Chilean territory are stranded on the so-called Concord Line, one of the border crossings between Chile and Peru. Migrants cannot enter Peru on a regular basis due to the militarization of the borders by the authorities, added to the tightening of immigration measures in Chile. Meanwhile, many of them find themselves in the midst of uncertainty enduring hunger and cold.

There has been tension among the migrants, which has led to confrontations with stones and the blocking of some routes. While some Venezuelan consular authorities arrived in the area to carry out a census of their compatriots and provide assistance, the Chilean Foreign Minister, Alberto Leo van Klaveren, reported that Venezuela has scheduled a flight in which Venezuelan citizens who are both in Arica and in Tacna, on the Peruvian side.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze the situation of migrants on the Peruvian-Chilean border with our guests:

– Nancy Arellano, founding president of the NGO Veneactiva.

– Rodrigo Bustos Bottai, human rights defender and executive director of Amnesty International in Chile.