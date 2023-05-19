The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, dissolved Congress and called for elections on the second day of his impeachment trial, advanced in the National Assembly, for allegedly ignoring an alleged embezzlement to the State in an oil transportation contract signed before he came to charge. A trial based on arguments that have changed in recent weeks and that the president qualifies as a “political move.” We analyze the situation in Ecuador in this edition of El Debate.

We address the consequences of the “cross death” decreed by President Lasso in Ecuador with the help of our guests: – Romel Jurado, political analyst and professor at the Central University of Ecuador. – Ismael Quintana, analyst and constitutionalist.

