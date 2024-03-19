In a result devoid of surprises, Vladimir Putin was re-elected as president of Russia. This will be his fifth, non-consecutive term, thus consolidating his position in power for more than two decades. With 24 years in government, combining terms as president and prime minister, Putin is on track to surpass Joseph Stalin's record as the longest-serving Russian leader. What does this mean for international politics? We discussed it in The Debate.

The Central Electoral Commission announced that these elections recorded the highest electoral participation, with 74% of the population going to the polls. Of all the votes cast, Vladimir Putin obtained more than 87%, leaving behind the other three candidates. However, critics point out that the electoral competition was not equal and that real opponents were crushed.

The question that arises now is: what does this victory mean for Vladimir Putin and what implications does it have for Russia and the world?

Vladimir Putin, re-elected president of Russia, gives a press conference at his campaign headquarters in Moscow on Monday, March 18, 2024. © Natalia Kolesnikova, AFP

Putin's fifth term raises questions about Russia's political future and its relationship with other nations: Will Putin continue to consolidate his domestic authority and expand Russia's influence on the global stage? What repercussions will his prolonged leadership have on global geopolitical stability? We talked about it with our guests:

– Beata Boina Wojna, internationalist and professor of International Relations at Tec de Monterrey, Mexico City. She was Polish ambassador to Mexico and Central America between 2014 and 2018.

– Alessandro Pagani, historian and political scientist. Doctor in Critical Theory from the Institute of Critical Studies in Mexico; master's degree in Historical Sciences from the University of Milan Studies; and has a degree in History at the University of Milan Studies.

