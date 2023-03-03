Argentina began to warm up engines facing an election year of great importance and with great challenges at an economic, social and general level, in search of stability. On October 22, the South American country will elect its president, vice president, 130 deputies and 24 national senators, in addition to many other electoral processes at the provincial and regional level. That is why in this edition of El Debate we analyze the possible political scenarios of this contest.

The first political announcements of the possible candidacies for the presidential elections of Argentina this year began to be known.

On August 13, the “initial whistle” will be heard for the elections that will result in the names of the candidates who will face each other on October 22 in the presidential elections and, if necessary, there will be a second round on November 19.

For now, on the official side, the names that are beginning to sound are: Eduardo de Pedro, Minister of the Interior, close to Kirchnerism, and Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy, who has not ruled on the matter but sounds among different sectors.

There is also the current president Alberto Fernández, who very diplomatically has evaded the question, but some consider him a safe candidate for the primaries.

On the opposition side, there are several candidates such as Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, current head of Government of the autonomous city of Buenos Aires, who already officially presented his candidacy on February 23.

While the former Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, has not yet made an official announcement but has been working on campaign activities for several months.

But the greatest expectation revolves around former President Mauricio Macri, who has not given clear signs of aspiring to a second term in Argentina either.

Nor is it clear whether the deputy and former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, is running or not. And we must also mention the name of Javier Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza party, who is emerging as another candidate.

So things: How does this presidential race begin? Who are the solid chips that will hold until October 22? Will Fernández and Macri launch into a new electoral contest? What do the Argentines think? How is the electoral sentiment among the population? To analyze the topic we do it together with our guests:

-Elsa Lenderrozas, director of political science at the University of Buenos Aires.

-Ignacio Labaqui, political analyst at the Catholic University of Argentina and senior analyst at Medley Global Advisors.