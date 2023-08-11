The countries that share the Amazon rainforest participated in the Amazon Summit where they signed a final agreement of 113 points that brings together joint visions on the environmental protection of this region that has the largest humid tropical forest on the planet. However, groups of activists criticized the lack of consensus on the promise of zero deforestation and the permissiveness of oil and mining activities in this jungle.

In a joint statement issued on August 8, the leaders of the Amazon countries fell short of expectations of a shared 2030 target to eliminate deforestation and the agreement also lacks specific plans to address illegal gold mining or provisions to put an end to oil extraction in the region.

Organizations, such as the Brazilian Institute for Environmental Research in the Amazon (Ipam), claimed that the declaration fell short by neglecting a difficult and paramount goal: ending deforestation. However, Ipam highlights the importance of showing a united front among the nations that share the tropical forest.

Despite the fact that the Belém Declaration was considered weak by environmental activists, the Amazon Summit reinforced the call for rich countries to take responsibility for the climate crisis. In this way, the president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took another step in his attempt to lead international climate negotiations.

“It is not Brazil that needs money. It is not Colombia that needs money. It is not Venezuela. It is nature, which industrial development has contaminated for 200 years,” declared the Brazilian president at the end of the meeting.

“So the developed nations must now pay their share to restore a part of what they destroyed,” added Lula, who will take that message to the G20 climate summit, the United Nations General Assembly and UN COP28 this year.

Did the Amazon Summit fail or did it outline relevant political intentions? Was the opportunity to unite the Amazon countries lost or is it the first step of many others? We open the debate with our guests.

– Gabriel Labbate, head of the mitigation unit and leader of the UN-REDD global team of the UN World Environment Program (UNEP).

– Herlin Odicio, Kaka-taibo leader and vice president of the regional organization Aidesep Ucayali, which represents 15 indigenous peoples of the Peruvian Amazon.