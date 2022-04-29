The president of the United States, Joe Biden, asked Congress to approve 33,000 million dollars to be sent to kyiv and the Ukrainian troops are about to receive a batch of heavy weapons donated by the West. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned that if any external agent interferes in the conflict, there will be retaliation by Russia. In this edition of El Debate we address the decisive events in the context of the war in Ukraine and the future of the conflict.

Among the highlights of this week during the war in Ukraine is the visit of the United Nations Secretary, António Guterres, to Moscow and kyiv in an attempt to defuse tensions. This week also saw the cut off of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for not paying their bills to the Kremlin in Russian rubles.

In the port of Kherson, the Russians removed the local mayor and called a referendum to vote for the region’s independence or not, in order to create a new entity called the Kherson People’s Republic, similar to the Donetsk and Donetsk regions. Luhansk in the Donbass.

To all this is added the incursion on the scene of an actor called Transnistria, the pro-Russian and separatist Moldovan region that has the support of Moscow and allows access to western Ukraine through the Dniester River.

In our program we take stock of the recent events related to the war in Ukraine and analyze the possible scenarios that come for the conflict.

For this we talk with our guests:

– Iván Klyszcz, international analyst and researcher at the University of Tartu in Estonia.

– Fabián Calle, political scientist and international analyst specializing in security.