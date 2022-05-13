This week the United Nations Human Rights Council overwhelmingly approved launching an investigation into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine. He has also highlighted what is happening in Sweden and Finland, countries that could officially become members of NATO and abandon their historical neutrality in the face of the threat that Russia represents for them. These and other relevant events of the war in Ukraine are analyzed in this edition of El Debate.

The Kremlin has said it feels threatened by the decision of Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and assures that Russia “will be forced to take retaliatory measures” if they join the Atlantic Alliance.

In previous days there was heavy fighting in the port of Odessa, which has not yet completely fallen into Russian hands. On the other hand, the Ukrainian forces have recovered towns and areas surrounding the city of Kharkiv, while the pro-Russians in Kherson called for its full annexation to the Russian Federation.

In addition, European efforts to achieve a ceasefire continue, while the United States sends more weapons to the Ukrainian army. Without forgetting the nearly 8 million internally displaced persons and the millions of refugees in neighboring countries due to the conflict.

Is the possible incorporation of Sweden and Finland into NATO a new trigger for instability in Europe? Why are the Russian troops advancing slowly and their achievements are insignificant? How to understand the concept of war of attrition? Now the chapter of war crimes and crimes against humanity is opening, could this generate more international pressure on the Kremlin?

We analyze the most recent events of the war in Ukraine together with our guests:

– Erika Ruiz Sandoval, internationalist and visiting professor at the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE).

– Francisco Barahona, political scientist, internationalist lawyer and director of the Human Rights master’s program at the University of Costa Rica.