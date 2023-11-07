Since Israel declared war on Hamas over the October 7 attacks, other groups have backed the Islamist faction: Islamic Jihad, also from the Gaza Strip, claims to be holding some of those kidnapped. On the Israel-Lebanon border, Hezbollah has clashed with Israeli forces and from Yemen, the Houthis claim to have launched more than a thousand missiles at Israel. What unites these groups? Could the conflict escalate to a regional one? We analyze it in El Debate.

Although Hamas was the one that carried out the attack against Israel on October 7, other groups have been involved in the clashes such as Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Although Israel initially blamed Iran for being behind Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later told NBC that there was ‘no direct evidence’ that Iran was involved in Hamas’ attack on Israel. Although since 1984 Washington has classified Iran as a country that sponsors terrorism and claims that it has been especially supporting the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

What are the differences between these armed groups that confront Israel? What do they have in common? How has Israel responded? We analyze the different and main armed groups that have been involved in the long history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with our guests:

– Lourdes Baeza, international analyst, former correspondent in the Middle East for almost a decade.

– Ilan Eichner, master of legal sciences and professor at the Faculty of Law of the Universidad Panamericana in Mexico. He graduated from the Jerusalem Leadership Institute and is a retired member of various Zionist youth activation movements.