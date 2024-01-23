Differences persist between the US and Israel over the fate of the Palestinian territories once the war ends. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintains that Israel must control the security of everything east of the Jordan River, which would include the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Instead, the White House and President Joe Biden himself have insisted that the two-state solution is the only possible solution. How deep is this division? We discussed it in The Debate.

Who will govern Gaza once the war ends? Is it time for the Palestinian Territories to become a State? Those are the questions that are deepening divisions between Israel and its biggest ally, the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disagreed with the so-called two-state solution, suggesting that his country should control the security even of the Palestinian Territories.

A day after this statement, President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Netanyahu. The US president and his government have pushed for the Israelis to change bombing to more specific weapons to prevent civilian deaths. In Gaza, more than 25,490 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. After the private conversation between Biden and Netanyahu, the White House reiterated that it advocates a two-state solution, although they recognize in advance that it will not be easy.

On the other hand, the UN and the European Union have been more emphatic that the only possible solution to this historic conflict is for Israel and the Palestinian Territories to be two different States and they are putting more direct pressure on Netanyahu to cease his attacks on the Strip. from Gaza.

Read also'Plan against Hamas does not work': Borrell promotes a Palestinian State as the only way out of the war

And while the discussion about the two-state solution returns with force, the Islamist group Hamas set conditions for the release of the kidnapped Israelis. Their demands are that the war end, that Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza and that Netanyahu order more releases of Palestinians from prison, something the Israeli leader refuses.

With everything that is happening, how much longer will US support for Israel continue? What are you asking in return? How much room for maneuver does Netanyahu have in the face of internal and Western pressures? We talked about it with our guests:

– Daniel García-Peña Jaramillo, international analyst and columnist, professor at the National University of Colombia.

– Efraim Davidi, professor and researcher at Tel Aviv University, leader of 'Academy for Equality', an organization of university professors in Israel that opposes Israeli oppression in the Palestinian territories.

– Luis Fleischman, political analyst, professor of sociology and co-president of the Palm Beach Center for Democracy and Political Research.