The war in Gaza was six months old. The region has been mired in a cycle of extreme violence since October 7, when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, leaving more than 1,200 people dead in its wake. Since then, the Israeli military response in the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of more than 33,000 people, sparking reports of violations of international law and attacks against civilians. In El Debate we take stock of these six months of war.

Throughout these six months, the argument of self-defense put forward by Israel has been questioned both by the international community and by part of its own population. As the war persists, the Israeli government has seen the favor of its key allies, including the United States, falter and faces increasing pressures both internally and externally.

For its part, Hamas continues to hold more than 130 hostages, which has generated an outcry from their families and criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not seeking a new prisoner exchange.

Within the Israeli Executive, the possibility of early elections has begun to be raised, reflecting the growing political instability in the country. The Hamas attack on October 7 has further exacerbated a conflict already marked by decades of Israeli occupation, regional wars and attacks by both sides.

The future of the region is uncertain and questions abound. When and how will this war end? What implications will it have for Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and the Israeli Government? Is there a viable solution to this decades-long conflict? We discussed these and other questions with our guests:

– Natalio Steiner, director of the digital media Comunidades Plus, analyst of Middle Eastern issues and graduate in Judaic Sciences and Jewish History.

– Ariel Umpiérrez, economist and historian from the Sorbonne University in Paris.