The war between Israel and Hamas has brought all the attention to the Gaza Strip, but in other Palestinian territories, such as the West Bank, violence has increased since October 7. Israeli forces have carried out more raids and checkpoints, while attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians have spiked. On the other hand, in Israel it increased surveillance to punish anyone who supports the Gazans. In this debate we analyze the effects of the war beyond the Strip.

The Israeli military maintains that it dropped 4,300 bombs on the Gaza Strip between October 7 and November 13, representing about 120 bombs each day. Not in vain has media attention been focused there, however, the war has spread to other Palestinian territories such as the West Bank: the Middle East Eye observatory estimates that almost 200 Palestinians have been killed there since Hamas launched its attack against Israel.

In the West Bank, both the armed forces and settlers increased their attacks, as well as increased arrests and raids. Some 2,570 people have been detained by Israeli authorities.

What effects is the war leaving on the other Palestinian territories and on Israel? We discussed it with our guests in this edition of El Debate:

– Enrique Prieto-Rios, professor of international law at the Universidad del Rosario.

– Walid Muaqqat, Palestinian ambassador to Peru.

– Ricardo Israel, PhD in political science, lawyer and professor of international relations.