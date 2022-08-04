The tension between some international actors has transcended to the space instance. Russia announced its withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS) from 2024, after almost 20 years of collaboration between the NASA and Roscosmos space programs. China, for its part, is getting stronger and stronger in its missions and is now determined to establish itself on the Moon. How is the dispute for the conquest of space configured then? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

What are the United States, Russia and China betting on? Is space a new scenario of tension and discrepancies between world powers? The fight for the conquest of space is our topic of analysis in El Debate from the hands of our guests:

– Rodrigo Herrera, researcher at the Center of Excellence in Astrophysics and Related Technologies.

– Claudio Martínez, astronomer and researcher at the Azara Foundation.