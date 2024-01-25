How alive are Republican candidate Nikki Haley's hopes of running for the White House after her loss to Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primary? Although Trump won there, Haley had majority support from independent voters, who are not affiliated with any party. Will history repeat itself and Donald Trump will once again aspire to the Presidency? Or does Nikki Haley still have a chance of making it? We analyze it in this debate.

Donald Trump is increasingly emerging as the Republican candidate for the United States presidential election in November of this year. So far, only two states in the country have voted to choose who will be the party's nominee, and in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Trump won.

In the caucus, Trump won a resounding victory, getting 51%, more than 30 percentage points above his most difficult rivals, Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. After that blow, DeSantis withdrew and only two candidates remained.

Thus, Trump and Haley arrived alone in New Hampshire and once again, the former president took victory. Although the difference was not as abysmal as before, it was decisive. More so if you take into account that Haley had the support of Governor Chris Sununu, with the votes of independents and another of the candidates who also withdrew, the anti-Trumpist Chris Christie. But even then he couldn't beat Trump.

Although Iowa and New Hampshire are not the only states, in recent decades, the candidate who wins those two has ended up being the Republican candidate for the White House. Who will win the race for the Republican Party nomination? Does Haley still have any hope? We discussed it with our guests:

– Luis Dávila Pernas, lawyer, political analyst and member of the Democratic National Committee.

– JP Carroll, Republican strategist and analyst for national security and inclusive governance with the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy.