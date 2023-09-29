The number of migrants trying to arrive in the United States has increased by leaps and bounds in recent weeks. Mexico is overwhelmed by the more than 8,000 people who cross the country’s southern border every day; while the National Immigration Service of Panama estimates that, so far this year, the daily average of people passing through the dangerous Darién jungle is 1,400 individuals. How to balance government capabilities and the right to asylum? We address it in The Debate.

To analyze the topic we spoke with our guests: – Thomas Kennedy, spokesperson for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. – Ricardo Peralta Saucedo, professor at the UNAM Law School, former undersecretary of the interior and national coordinator of the Patriotic Alliance for the 4T.

