Many are already wondering what will happen in the Gaza Strip the day after the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas ends. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends that his government controls the security of the enclave indefinitely; while the United States and the European Union reject Israel’s return to occupy Gaza, but do not close the doors to what they call a transitional period. Who will govern the enclave after the war? At what cost? We analyze it in this debate.

What will happen in the Gaza Strip once hostilities between Israel and Hamas cease? It’s the question Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Western allies are asking, even as the end of the latest upsurge in conflict may be far away and the historic conflict between Israelis and Palestinians potentially remains unresolved after that.

Israel withdrew its settlers and its Army from Gaza in 2005; A year later, Hamas’s political wing won the parliamentary elections and has ruled the enclave ever since. He ratified his power by force, after removing the Palestinian group Al-Fatah in 2007 after months of armed confrontations.

On November 6, Netanyahu said in an interview with ABC News that he believes Israel should have “overall responsibility for the security” of Gaza for an indefinite period. After this statement, the United States reiterated that it does not agree with a second occupation. Along those same lines, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that after this war neither Hamas should control Gaza, nor should Israel occupy the enclave, although he left the door for what he called a “transitional period.” to ensure safety.

For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposes five principles that must be applied in the “day after”, as she calls the eventual end of the war. Two of those five points are the same as those of the United States: a Gaza Strip without Hamas control and without Israeli occupation. In that sense, she denied a long-term Israeli presence, which does not go against the transition that Washington talks about.

These statements spark a new debate about what will happen in Gaza when the ongoing war comes to an end. Who will govern the enclave? Will Israel reoccupy this Palestinian territory or will it remain under the command of Hamas or the Palestinian National Authority? We discussed it with our guests:

– Pablo Jofreé Leal, journalist and international analyst, author of the books ‘Palestine: chronicle of the Zionist occupation on the struggle of the Palestinian people for self-determination’ and ‘Dignity lives in the Sahara’.

– Vanessa Hites, lawyer from the University of Chile and former coordinator of Coexistence Week in Chile between Jewish and Palestinian communities.