





37:25 Delegates to the Climate Action Summit held during the 78th UN General Assembly, on September 20, 2023 in New York. © AFP

Starting Tuesday, September 19, the United Nations General Assembly takes place in New York. It is the only global meeting space, therefore, it is a scenario in which we can see the complete image of how the international order and a world increasingly fragmented by the G20, G7, G77, the BRICS and the NATO. But in 2023, what exactly is fragmenting the world? The war in Ukraine? At a planetary level, the climate crisis calls for a joint response that is vital for the Global South. In the midst of uncertainty, we consider what the UN is for and what it is not for. We tried to land this discussion in El Debate with Mariano Aguirre, writer and geopolitics analyst, and Esteban Caballero, academic coordinator of Flacso Paraguay.