





A Ukrainian soldier salutes from the top of an APC on the front line near Bakhmut, one of the longest battles against Russian troops, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, August 14, 2023. © Libkos via AP

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has the fight against corruption in his focus as he wages war with Russia. During the conflict, complaints have been made against the Ministry of Defense and some high-ranking soldiers. One of the most notorious consequences: the dismissal of Minister Oleksii Reznikov and all the regional heads of military recruitment, mentioned in alleged corruption plots. With these measures, the Government continues to try to enter the European Union, which has put several conditions on the table, including containing corruption. Is it about fundamental changes or are they announcements to please the West? We analyze it in The Debate.