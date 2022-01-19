2022 begins with a new escalation of tension around Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, the Atlantic defense alliance led by the United States to which a large part of the European countries belong and which Russia sees as a threat to its security and a clear interference in its zone of influence, given that Ukraine is not only a former Soviet republic, but also an ethnically Slavic country with which Russia shares centuries of history in common.

The threat of a Russian invasion of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine is of great concern. This is reminiscent of what happened in the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions of Georgia and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula to Russia that has not been recognized by the international community.

The situation has caused an exchange of arguments and accusations between Russia, Ukraine, the United States, NATO and the European Union; The latter has been criticized by various sectors of the international community for its lack of firmness and presence in the crisis and for allegedly giving ground to Moscow and Washington in talks where Brussels, and especially Kiev, should have more participation.

The new escalation of tension in Ukraine is the topic that we analyze in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Ruth Ferrero, professor of Political Science and European Studies at the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain and researcher attached to the Institute of International Studies.

– Vladimir Rouvinski, professor of Political Science and International Relations at the Icesi University in the city of Cali, Colombia.