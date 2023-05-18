Turkey will go to a second round of the presidential elections on May 28. After a close and surprising first round in which the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, obtained 49.51% of the votes compared to 44.88% for his opponent, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, the pollsters are now wondering what they miscalculated and there is uncertainty among citizens about what will happen to the country next. We analyze the political landscape in Türkiye after last Sunday’s elections.

We address the topic of this edition of El Debate at the hands of our guests:

– Agustín Berea, academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana and professor of African and Asian studies.

– Lucía Cirianni, graduate in ethnology, PhD student in the Islamic Studies program at the Free University of Berlin and member of the Eurasia Studies Group (GESE).