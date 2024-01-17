The war in the Gaza Strip has now completed more than 100 days and, despite both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council pushing for a cessation of hostilities, clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continue. . This recent wave of conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, but its impact has followed other countries in the region. How has this war escalated to the rest of the Middle East? We analyze it in this debate.

From the beginning, the war in Gaza extended to the borders between Israel and Lebanon, with clashes with Hezbollah. In recent days, it escalated further with Yemen's Houthi rebels firing missiles at US and UK fleets in the Red Sea, to which Washington and London responded.

On the other hand, Iran recently confirmed that it bombed an area in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq, claiming that an Israeli spy center operated there. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard also said they fired missiles at members of the Islamic State jihadist group who were in Syria.

How are all these attacks connected? To what extent is the conflict in the Middle East escalating? How are key players in the region such as Israel, Iran and the United States moving? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with the help of our guests:

– Clara Sánchez, master's degree in International Relations and Negotiations and member of the Argentine Council for International Relations.

– Sonia Sánchez, professor of the degree in International Relations at the Francisco de Vitoria University.