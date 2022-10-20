With more than 2.2 million cases on the planet, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is estimated that one in 12 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. In addition, it is the main cause of death among them. In 2020, around 685,000 women died as a result of this disease.

Our guests for this program:

– Grazia De Michel, PhD in contemporary history. She is currently doing her second doctorate in history at the University of Genoa, in Italy. Also, she is a woman living with breast cancer.

– Devi Puerto, public health coordinator of the National Cancer Institute of Colombia.