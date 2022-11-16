A small Dominican, Damián, became the inhabitant number 8,000 million, as announced by the United Nations Organization, an important milestone in human development that represents the advancement of humanity. The announcement is also representative because it occurs while COP27 is taking place in Egypt, in the midst of a climate emergency and a critical point in the fight against climate change. What is the cause of this exponential population growth? We discuss it in this discussion.

Population growth represents great challenges for governments and for well-being in countries where the majority, especially the poorest, are established.

The first place of the most populous countries in the world is occupied by China, with more than 1,452 million inhabitants; followed by India, both in Asia. In third position is the United States, followed by Indonesia and Brazil, the most populous country in South America.

Between positions 6 to 10 are: Pakistan in position number 6, followed by Nigeria, the most populous on the African continent; and the list is closed by Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico.

The least populated country is Vatican City, followed by Tuvalu, Nauru and Palau, island states in the Pacific and at risk of disappearing due to a considerable rise in ocean levels, and finally San Marino, in southern Europe.

By 2023, India is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country, according to UN estimates. This same body also projects that by 2056 the population will reach 10,000 million people.

What does it mean for the world to have reached 8,000 million inhabitants? What does this rapid and constant demographic growth imply at an environmental and economic level? What precautions should be taken regarding the consumption of material resources currently in a state of deficit? How to better redistribute income to give the same guarantees to everyone? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with the help of our guests:

– Pablo Salazar, UNFPA representative in Guatemala.

– Óscar Javier Maldonado, PhD and associate professor of the Sociology Program at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá.