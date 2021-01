Donald Trump is the first president in American history to be impeached twice. The magnate is accused of “inciting insurrection” after the events of January 6, when thousands of his followers stormed the Capitol, where legislators debated the certification of the electoral results in which Joe Biden prevailed. This ‘impeachment’ comes a few days after the change of government. In this edition of El Debate we analyze this transition of power, unprecedented in the United States. .