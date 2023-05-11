The extreme right won in Chile and took the majority of the seats in the newly elected Constitutional Council. In this way, the Republican Party went from rejecting the change of the Magna Carta to having the preponderant weight to finish writing the second draft of the Political Constitution of the country, since with the elections of last May 7 it is left with 23 of the 50 total seats in the body. What will be the fate of the Chilean Constitution? We discuss it in this discussion.

It was the new attempt by the Executive to abandon the Constitution inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, in which 15 million people were summoned to vote compulsorily for the 50 constitutional advisers, that is, those in charge of configuring and drafting the new Magna Carta. But, after the victory of the far-right Republican Party with more than 35% of the votes against 28.5% of Unity for Chile, President Gabriel Boric, this is one more stone on the road in the project of the government party.

How did Chileans go from one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world, at least in its draft, to a Constituent Council dominated by the extreme right and the right? Will there be structural changes or not with respect to the current Chilean Magna Carta? We address it in this edition of El Debate at the hands of our guests:

– Felipe Munizaga, director of the Robert Nozick and Hayek Labs foundations.

– Daniel Olivares Vidal, former candidate for the Constitutional Council for Social Convergence, one of the parties that supports Boric and is part of the Unit for Chile.