Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva is the new elected president of Brazil, after a day of voting with a tight final result. With 100% of the votes counted, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) certified that ‘Lula’ da Silva, of the Workers’ Party (PT), obtained 50.9% of the votes, that is, 60,345,999 total. In second place, with a narrow margin, is Jair Bolsonaro, from the Liberal Party (PL), who obtained 49.1% of the vote, some 58,206,354 votes.

In his first speech to the Brazilians, ‘Lula’ spoke of unity, aware of the great polarization that the country is going through. He also spoke about the environment, about the resurgence of the Brazilian economy through a new industrialization; of equality between women and men; of fighting hunger and of a Brazil that is a leader in the region and the world.

“The people are my cause,” with that phrase the president-elect ended his first speech after announcing the official results. On the other hand, the current president and who was running for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro, did not immediately comment on the results. His silence, which was broken this Tuesday with a vague acknowledgment of his defeat, generated all kinds of uncertainty and speculation about the reasons he would have for not showing his face and talking about the results.

What does the political shift in Brazil and this new continental left bloc mean in the region? What comes to Brazil with ‘Lula’ back in power? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Paulo Velasco, professor of international politics at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

– Leonardo Magalhães, specialist in public opinion and public relations. He has a PhD in Political Communication and is part of the organization ‘Latin America 21’.