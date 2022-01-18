2022 advances and is presented as a year with multiple challenges for Latin America. The challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic persists and will be a cross-cutting issue for all countries in the region. It will be a year of challenges in environmental matters, human rights, migration and the fight against organized crime. Topic that we analyze in this edition of El Debate.

This year, some countries in the region will have presidential elections that could mark a new political course. In general, Latin America will have to face a deep economic crisis, unemployment, debt crisis and social unrest. It will also be the year in which we could be facing the consolidation of certain government models in some countries.

We address the general panorama of Latin America for 2022 together with our guests:

– Mauricio Jaramillo Jassir, international analyst and professor of International Relations at the Universidad del Rosario in the city of Bogotá, Colombia.

– Gabriel Gaspar Tapia, Latin American scientist, politician and international analyst, connects from the city of Santiago in Chile.